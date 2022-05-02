Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

REAL opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

