Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bankinter (BKIMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bankinter (OTCMKTS: BKIMF):

4/22/2022 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/22/2022 – Bankinter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Bankinter had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.80 ($6.24).

4/22/2022 – Bankinter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77).

4/1/2022 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Bankinter had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86).

3/25/2022 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/14/2022 – Bankinter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.10 ($4.41).

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Bankinter, S.A. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

