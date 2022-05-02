Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP):
- 4/28/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $130.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
