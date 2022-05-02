Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP):

4/28/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00.

4/28/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00.

4/28/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $130.00.

4/25/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

