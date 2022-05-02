Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (ETR: CBK):

4/27/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.00 ($10.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.70 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.80 ($8.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.80 ($8.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.00 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/19/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.00 ($10.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/14/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/7/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.70 ($11.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/31/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.70 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.80 ($8.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/7/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.50 ($9.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CBK traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.28 ($6.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.