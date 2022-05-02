Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 196 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 162 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.80).

3/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/14/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 143.96 ($1.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.41. The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.73).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

