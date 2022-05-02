Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $3,290.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/18/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00.

3/11/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,318.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,643.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,774.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

