Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $365.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $364.00.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $363.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices. Microsoft shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.”

4/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $386.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.40. 2,604,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,671,590. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

