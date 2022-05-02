Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 5,900 ($75.20) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,032.73 ($89.63).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

