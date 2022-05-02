Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $54.25. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

