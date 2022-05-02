Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.83 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

