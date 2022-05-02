Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fresnillo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 850 ($10.83) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $679.33.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.70 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

