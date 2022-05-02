Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $91,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

