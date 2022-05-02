Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NMM. StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $888.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

