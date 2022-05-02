Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.