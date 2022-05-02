Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
