Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million.
AGI stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.78.
In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.
Read More
