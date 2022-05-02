Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

