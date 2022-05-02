Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
