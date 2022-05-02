Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.