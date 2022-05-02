Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.41).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,543,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

