Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

