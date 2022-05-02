Research Analysts Set Expectations for J Sainsbury plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

