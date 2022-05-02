Research Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NOA opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $378.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

