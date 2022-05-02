Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP):

4/29/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to €67.00 ($72.04).

4/28/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to €59.00 ($63.44).

4/28/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $59.00.

4/8/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €60.00 ($64.52).

3/31/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.85 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE CCEP opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

