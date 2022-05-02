Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Joint (JYNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/22/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

JYNT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. 9,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $439.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Joint by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Joint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Joint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

