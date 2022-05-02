Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nokia Oyj (NOK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK):

4/29/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/27/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Nokia Oyj is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Nokia Oyj is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.04 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.