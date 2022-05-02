Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a report on Friday.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

