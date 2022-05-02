Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.06.
Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$73.80. 73,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,064. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
