Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.06.

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$73.80. 73,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,064. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

