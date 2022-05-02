Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ROIC opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

