Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 22.37% -93.54% 60.00% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 1.01 $4.81 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.48

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Summary

Charlie’s beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

