Reviewing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LiveOne alerts:

This table compares LiveOne and Good Times Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 0.85 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.03 Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.34 $16.79 million $1.26 2.68

Good Times Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Good Times Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% Good Times Restaurants 12.59% 25.32% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveOne and Good Times Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats LiveOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 15, 2021, it operated, franchised, or licensed 42 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.