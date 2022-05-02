Reviewing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.4%. Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Diana Shipping pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diana Shipping has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping $214.20 million 1.99 $57.39 million $0.63 7.40

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OceanPal and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33

Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.64%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping 26.79% 10.32% 4.88%

Summary

Diana Shipping beats OceanPal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

