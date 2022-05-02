Reviewing RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) & Its Competitors

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RVL Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RVL Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6196 20744 43065 859 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.50%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RVL Pharmaceuticals $17.50 million -$64.92 million -1.43 RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.83 billion $237.99 million -1.33

RVL Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RVL Pharmaceuticals. RVL Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RVL Pharmaceuticals -160.51% -92.86% -28.04% RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,345.50% -115.75% -11.55%

Volatility & Risk

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals rivals beat RVL Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorders and social anxiety disorders; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy; Lorzone, an immediate-release form of chlorzoxazone indicated for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal pain in conjunction with rest and physical therapy; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride for the management of pain; and nitrofurantoin for the treatment of urinary tract infections, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

