Reviewing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $782.66 million 10.16 $268.35 million $1.00 28.43 SL Green Realty $843.99 million 5.31 $457.06 million $6.77 10.22

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. STORE Capital pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 34.29% 5.08% 2.76% SL Green Realty 57.70% 9.58% 4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STORE Capital and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00 SL Green Realty 0 8 2 0 2.20

STORE Capital currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $83.03, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given STORE Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats STORE Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

