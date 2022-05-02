Reviewing Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 55.46% 13.55% 6.53% Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A

27.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Tekla Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tekla Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Tekla Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.51 $192.43 million $1.89 9.93 Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tekla Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Tekla Healthcare Investors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as current or anticipated market position for services or products, experienced business management, recognized technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the S&P 1500 Healthcare Index. It was previously known as H&Q Healthcare Investors. Tekla Healthcare Investors was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

