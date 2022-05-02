Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in April

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Revival Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
About Revival Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revival Gold (RVLGF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.