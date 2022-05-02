Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in April

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Revival Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold (Get Rating)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.