Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 9,620,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.00. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

