Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $19.97 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

