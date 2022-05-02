Revolve Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.