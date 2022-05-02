RF Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RFACU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFACU opened at $10.12 on Monday. RF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
RF Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Acquisition (RFACU)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.