RF Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RFACU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFACU opened at $10.12 on Monday. RF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.