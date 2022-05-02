RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

