RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.71 and the lowest is $5.19. RH reported earnings per share of $4.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.83. The company had a trading volume of 534,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,755. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.36.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,008 shares of company stock worth $144,196,925. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $41,829,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RH by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

