RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $598.76 Average PT from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.76.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of RH stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.90. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,008 shares of company stock valued at $144,196,925 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $41,829,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RH by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

