Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNMBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($123.66) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($201.08) to €251.00 ($269.89) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.