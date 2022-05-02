Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNMBY. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($123.66) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($201.08) to €251.00 ($269.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($129.03) to €190.00 ($204.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Rheinmetall stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

