Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 20.37%.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp (Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.