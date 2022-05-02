Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,626,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 2,114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTMVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

