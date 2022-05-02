RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.96. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $326.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in RingCentral by 34.0% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 161.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.