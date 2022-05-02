RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $326.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.