Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. 32,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,985. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $17,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

