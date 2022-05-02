Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBA stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.03.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

